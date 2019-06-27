MAHAN, Jill Rosemary
(née Squire):
On June 26, 2019, peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice, in her 88th year. Much loved wife of the late John. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Veronica Mahan (Christchurch), Nicola Mahan and Brent Smith (Kaikoura). Special 'Jill' to Tonia, Nadia and Chelsea. Loved Aunty to Denise, Ade and Steph. Loved sister of Brian Squire and Beatriz (Miami). Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Jill's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Redwoodtown, on Saturday, June 29, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2019