MANN, Jethro Dennis John
(Dennis):
On January 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Kath, father and father-in-law of Christine (deceased), Mike, Sue and Harry, loving granpa of Louise, and Hamish; Aaron, Jess, and Lockie, a cherished great-granpa of Ava, Rebecca, and Riley; and Lucas, loved brother of Rob, and the late Pete. Many thanks to the amazing staff of ICU Christchurch Hospital for the care and support of Dennis and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dennis Mann, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Chervier Centre, adjoining St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 41 Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, January 11, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020