KENDALL,
Jessie Nimmo Baillie:
(of Kaiapoi) On April 6, 2020, passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, one month short of her 101st Birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Lester. Beloved Mum of Robin, the late Noel and the late Heather. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren, and a dear friend to many. Messages may be sent to the Kendall family c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private memorial service for Jessie will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020