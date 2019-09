HALLIGAN, Jessie Eleanor:Reg. No. 820703 WAAC (Corporal). On September 26, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Darcy, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaye and Harley, Jill and David, treasured Grandma Jess of Matthew and Anne-Marie, Lucy and Alan; Michael and Tracey, Sarah and Teleá. Cherished Great-Grandma Jess of Suki, Tigerlily, Raphael; Hannah, Joshua, Lui, and Macy. Special thanks to the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their love and care of Jessie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessie Halligan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Plunket Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.