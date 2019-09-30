HALLIGAN, Jessie Eleanor:
Reg. No. 820703 WAAC (Corporal). On September 26, 2019, passed away peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Darcy, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kaye and Harley, Jill and David, treasured Grandma Jess of Matthew and Anne-Marie, Lucy and Alan; Michael and Tracey, Sarah and Teleá. Cherished Great-Grandma Jess of Suki, Tigerlily, Raphael; Hannah, Joshua, Lui, and Macy. Special thanks to the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their love and care of Jessie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessie Halligan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Plunket Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019