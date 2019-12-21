GOATLEY,
Jessie Dorothy (Dorothy):
Peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Windsor Park, Gore. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lilian and Peter Chalmers (Gore), Joanne and Steve Lawson (Rotorua), the late Grant and Rachel (Mataura). Loved Nana of Hayden and Ruth, Andrew and Jess; Danae and Braydon, Braden and Julia, Micah; Hamish and Heidi and a loved great-grandmother of Eligh, Jakin, Fynn, Ollie, Jett and Honor; Peyton.
At home with her Lord.
A service for Dorothy will be held in the Calvin Community Church, Robertson St, Gore on Monday, December 23, at 11am, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to P.O.Box 285, Gore 9740. On line messages may be left on Jessie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press on Dec. 21, 2019