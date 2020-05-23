COLUMBUS, Jessie:
On May 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home and Village, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Nikki, Geoff and Isabel, and the late Diane, loved nana of Stephen and Helen, Robyn and Matty, Deborah; and Jessica and great-grandma of Kyla. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Oaks Rest Home and Village for their care of Jessie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessie Columbus, c/- 109 Innes Road, Christchurch 8052. In accordance with Jessie's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020