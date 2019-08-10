Acknowledgment

BUCHAN, Jessie:

Jessie's family would like to sincerely thank everyone who provided support to them during Jessie's last days and following her death on July 13, 2019. We really appreciated the beautiful cards, flowers, meals, baking, plants and support from family and friends who attended the service, some travelling long distances to be with us. Thank you to Dawn Brieseman for the lovely service and to Anna and the team at Campbell and Sons for their guidance and care. We would also like to say a big thank you to the caring staff at Mossbrae Hospital who cared for mum over the past 3 years.

- Shirley, Peter, Helen, John, Janette and their families.



