BUCHAN,
Jessie Eliza (nee White):
Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully on Saturday, 13 July, 2019 at Mossbrae, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles (Charlie). Loved Mum of Shirley and Allan Bridger, Peter, Helen Buchan and John Cooney (Christchurch), John and Elaine, Janette and Nick Muirhead. Loved Nana of Barbara, Christine, Anne, Helen, and Jenny; Richard, and Amy; James, Daniel, and Hollie; Jenna, Ryan and Courtney; and loved great-nana of all 19 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Mossbrae for their loving care of Jessie. A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, 17 July, followed by private cremation. Messages to 31 McFadden Drive, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019