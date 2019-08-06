BOOT, Jessie Caroline
(nee Routhan):
Aged 85 years. Peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, after a long battle with dementia. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lionel and Maggie, Shirley and Peter, Keith, Caroline and Peter. Loved grandmother of her 11 grandchildren: Patrick, Maria, Cathrine, Sarah, Amanda, Nathaniel, Isaac, Claudia, Emma, Daniel and Natalie, and 6 great-grandchildren: Lydia, Anna, Elmore, Blake, Amelia and Fergus. Messages may be addressed to the Boot Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Jessie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, on Friday, August 9, at 1.00pm (entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch). A graveside service will be held at Piopio, King Country, on Monday, August 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019