Jessie ANDERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie ANDERSON.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
65 Vickerys Road
Wigram
View Map
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Jessie Walker Armour:
Passed peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on August 5, 2020, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Andy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gael and the late Dave, Heather, and Andrew and Clara. Proud Grandma of Kyle, Erin, Cartrona, and Drew. A big thank you to Nurse Maude for all their care and support during Jessie's last days. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held in our Chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, 11 August at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.