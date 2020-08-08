ANDERSON,
Jessie Walker Armour:
Passed peacefully after a long illness surrounded by family on August 5, 2020, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Andy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gael and the late Dave, Heather, and Andrew and Clara. Proud Grandma of Kyle, Erin, Cartrona, and Drew. A big thank you to Nurse Maude for all their care and support during Jessie's last days. A celebration of Jessie's life will be held in our Chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, 11 August at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020