ALLNUTT,
Jessie Olson (nee McLean):
Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on July 26, 2019, aged 103 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother of Graham, Philip and the late Winston. Mother-in-law of Barbara, Julie, Jenny and David. Loved grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Younger sister of the late Dallas and Christina. A service celebrating Jessie's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John Street, Waimate, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Messages to the Allnutt Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019