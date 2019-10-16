ACKROYD,
Jessie Farquhar:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, loved mum and mother-in-law of Dot, Janice, Arthur, and Jess and Alan; much loved grandma, nana, great-granny, and great- great-grandma. The family would like to acknowledge the care shown to Jessie from the staff at WesleyCare. She is now free from the torment of Dementia. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessie Ackroyd, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jessie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 18, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019