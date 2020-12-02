SMYTHE,
Jessica Jane (Jess):
Aged 20. Sadly passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Cherished daughter of Glenn Smythe and Melanie Bower and step-mum Wiki Sharland, loving mother of Neihana, beloved granddaughter of Denis and Karen Smythe, Katherine and the late Mel Bower, loved sister of Josh, and a loved niece and cousin. A service will be held for Jess at Canterbury Memorial Gardens & Crematorium, 456 Linwood Avenue, Bromley, Christchurch, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to the Smythe family, c/- PO Box 35-046, Christchurch.
Beautiful Girl, be at Peace.
Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020