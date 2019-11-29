KEER-KEER, Jessica:
Also known as the 'egg poacher' lady. On November 26, 2019, unexpectedly died at home, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved life-long friend and wife of the late Robin for 60 years, loved mother of Graeme, Stuart, Hamish, and Angus, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessica Keer-Keer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. In accordance with Jessica's wishes, the family requests that those attending the service wear vibrant colours (not black). The Funeral Service for Jessica will be held in St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 8 Governors Bay Teddington Road, Governors Bay, on Monday, December 2, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 29, 2019