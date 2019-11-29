Jessica KEER-KEER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessica KEER-KEER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 a.m.
St Cuthbert's Anglican Church
8 Governors Bay, Teddington Road
Governors Bay
View Map
Death Notice

KEER-KEER, Jessica:
Also known as the 'egg poacher' lady. On November 26, 2019, unexpectedly died at home, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved life-long friend and wife of the late Robin for 60 years, loved mother of Graeme, Stuart, Hamish, and Angus, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jessica Keer-Keer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. In accordance with Jessica's wishes, the family requests that those attending the service wear vibrant colours (not black). The Funeral Service for Jessica will be held in St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, 8 Governors Bay Teddington Road, Governors Bay, on Monday, December 2, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.