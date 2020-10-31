GROSSKREUTZ, Jessica
Susanne Gabriele (Jess):
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, peacefully after her courageous battle with breast cancer, aged 48 years. A much loved daughter, sister, partner, auntie, niece and friend. We miss you. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jess Grosskreutz, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Hearing Dogs NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The ceremony to Celebrate Jess' life will be held at Rosebank Estate and Winery, 180 Johns Road, Northwood, on Wednesday, November 4, at 3.00pm. Jess has asked for you to dress casually in a way that shows your connection to her.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020