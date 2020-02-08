Jesse BAKER

Guest Book
  • "Our hearts are breaking for your sudden, sad loss. Thinking..."
    - Brian & Shona Peach
  • "Ours hearts are breaking for your sudden, sad loss...."
    - Brian & Shona Peach
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mystery Creek Bledisloe Function Centre, Gate 3
125 Mystery Creek Road
Ohaupo
View Map
Death Notice

BAKER,
Jesse Timothy (Jess):
Died doing what he loved on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Aged 39 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rachael. Loved son of Michael and the late Jeanette; and Donna. Adored brother of Peter, Bilha, Jay and their families. 'The favourite' grandson of Margery. Terribly missed by his kittens Robin and Lily.
"Just you wait, buddy...!"
A Celebration of Jess' life will be held at Mystery Creek Bledisloe Function Centre, Gate 3, 125 Mystery Creek Road, Ohaupo, on Wednesday, February 12 at 1.00pm. Communications to the Baker family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.