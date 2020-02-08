BAKER,
Jesse Timothy (Jess):
Died doing what he loved on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Aged 39 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Rachael. Loved son of Michael and the late Jeanette; and Donna. Adored brother of Peter, Bilha, Jay and their families. 'The favourite' grandson of Margery. Terribly missed by his kittens Robin and Lily.
"Just you wait, buddy...!"
A Celebration of Jess' life will be held at Mystery Creek Bledisloe Function Centre, Gate 3, 125 Mystery Creek Road, Ohaupo, on Wednesday, February 12 at 1.00pm. Communications to the Baker family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020