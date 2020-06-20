Jermaine HEWETT

Guest Book
  • "Love you my bro ❤❤"
    - Paige and davy
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

HEWETT,
Jermaine Walter (Rave):
On Monday, June 1, 2020, in Christchurch; aged 32 years. Much loved son of Karina and the late Walter, loved father of Kingston, adored brother of Cori, Turanga, Stanley, Jesse, and Tamara, and a cherished uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Messages to the Hewett family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Jermaine's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, June 25, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
