KIPPENBERGER,
Jeremy Howard:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father of Mark, John and Justine, and father-in-law of Kate, Julie and Cliff. Dearly loved Grandad of Tom, Matthew Caitlyn and Ella, and Emily and Tom, and Kate, Charlotte and Sam. A service to Celebrate Jeremy's life will be held in Old St Paul's Church, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, November 3, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020