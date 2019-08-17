KAYWAH, Jeremy Keith:
8.2.1986 - 14.8.2019
It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Jeremy. Youngest son of Mary and Peter. Loved brother of Gum, and Nick. Loving partner of Hannah. Proud father of Ngahuia, Mei-Xing, Te Manawa, and Jia-Li. A much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephew.
You will be missed.
A heartfelt thanks to all of his friends who have been a part of his life and cared for him so, and also the doctors and nurses who looked after him in hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartkids.org.nz in memory of Jeremy would be appreciated, and may also be made at the service. Jeremy's Service will be held in the Christian Cullen Lounge, Addington Events Centre, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Tuesday, August 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019