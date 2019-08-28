CRAY,
Jeremy Syme (Jerry, Jem):
On August 27, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynette, loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Courtney, Thomas (Tom) and Skye, step-father of Vincent Bielawa, mentor of Adam Dekker, and much loved Pa of Azariah, Sebastian, Nadia, and Richard. Loved son of the late Gerald and Ruth Cray, brother and brother-in-law of Deborah (Debbie) and Haami Te Whaiti, Geoffrey (Geoff), Godfrey (Goddy) and Fleur Cray. Respected uncle, cousin and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Many thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital Oncology and Nurse Maude Hospice for their care of Jerry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeremy Cray, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Jerry will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, August 31, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019