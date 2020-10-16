CAMPBELL WIKIRIWHI,
Jeremy Murray:
Peacefully passed away October 14, 2020, while surrounded by his whãnau and friends. Son of Lorraine Campbell and the late George Chick. Brother to Kene-Huia and Shontell. Mokopuna to Aroha Reriti-Crofts, the late Tunney Chick, Selwyn Campbell, and Aneta Wikiriwhi. Loved cousin, nephew and cherished friends. Jeremy will lay at Tuahiwi Marae, 219 Tuahiwi Road from Thursday, October 15, until Saturday, October 17, Service at 11am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2020