On June 14, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, dearly loved son of the late Patricia and Guy, special brother and brother-in-law of Mary-Pat and Paul Heveldt, dearly loved uncle of Kate, Sam, Guy and the late Alexandra, loved cousin of Robin Hyams. A loyal supporter and stalwalt of Burnside West University Cricket Club, and the University Rugby Club. A special thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital and the many health care providers that cared for Jerard over the years. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Jerard Cross, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Jerard's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Thursday, June 18, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







CROSS, Jerard Gyens:On June 14, 2020, suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, dearly loved son of the late Patricia and Guy, special brother and brother-in-law of Mary-Pat and Paul Heveldt, dearly loved uncle of Kate, Sam, Guy and the late Alexandra, loved cousin of Robin Hyams. A loyal supporter and stalwalt of Burnside West University Cricket Club, and the University Rugby Club. A special thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital and the many health care providers that cared for Jerard over the years. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Jerard Cross, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Jerard's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Thursday, June 18, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on June 16, 2020

