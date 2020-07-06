Jenny YEE

  • "so sorry to hear of the passing of jenny such a lovely lady..."
    - raewyn adcock
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
YEE, Jenny:
Passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Michael, Linda and Steven, Warren and Stacy, Derek and the late Livia, loved grandmother of Ben and Susan, Natasha and Elijah, Jonathan; Christopher, Anthony, Timothy; Jermaine, Evangeline, Shanton; Jordan, and Caden. The family wish to thank Drs Colin Chin and Colin Ding, the wonderful carers at Access and the nurses who looked after her at home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jenny Yee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Jenny will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, July 11 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 6, 2020
