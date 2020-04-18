WALKER,
Jenny Ella (nee Bateman):
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, after a short illness, aged 73. Beloved wife of 53 years of Ross. Dearly loved mother of Brad and Melissa.
A brave lady and wonderful wife and mother, who will be deeply missed.
A private cremation will be held. Donations can be made to Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Canterbury, PO Box 20567, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543 or online at https://ms-pd.org.nz/donate/
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020