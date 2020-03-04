WHITE-JOHNSON,
Jennifer (Jenny):
Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Aged 63 years. Loved daughter of the late Tony and Judy White-Johnson, loved sister and sister-in-law of Chris and Susan, loved aunty of Olivia and Dylan, Tamati and Amber, Brittany, and Harrison. Loved great-aunty of Maddox. Messages can be sent to 5 Garin Grove, Richmond 7020, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. These can be made at the service, sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040, or online at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz. Jenny's family wish to thank Kathryn and her team from Health Care NZ , the Nelson Tasman Hospice, and Lauren Archibald for their love, care and support of Jenny and the family. A Funeral Service for Jenny will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, on Friday, March 6 at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Richmond Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020