WHITE-JOHNSON,Jennifer (Jenny):Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Aged 63 years. Loved daughter of the late Tony and Judy White-Johnson, loved sister and sister-in-law of Chris and Susan, loved aunty of Olivia and Dylan, Tamati and Amber, Brittany, and Harrison. Loved great-aunty of Maddox. Messages can be sent to 5 Garin Grove, Richmond 7020, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com . In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. These can be made at the service, sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040, or online at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz . Jenny's family wish to thank Kathryn and her team from Health Care NZ , the Nelson Tasman Hospice, and Lauren Archibald for their love, care and support of Jenny and the family. A Funeral Service for Jenny will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Tahunanui, on Friday, March 6 at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Richmond Cemetery.