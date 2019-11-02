TAYLOR, Jennifer Marie
(née Rickard):
Passed away peacefully at Elms Court Life Care on October 30, 2019, aged 64. Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Cass Henderson, and sister to Martin and Graeme. Loved grandmother of Shane, Neihana, Faith, Shiloh, Samuel, and CJ. Following a private cremation, friends from across the years are invited to join us in a celebration of Jenny's life at 10.00am, Friday, November 8, at The Salvation Army in Rangiora, 12 Ashley Street. Messages to the Taylor family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Elms Court for their devoted care of Jenny.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019