Jennifer SHEPHERD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer SHEPHERD.
Service Information
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland
0112
094375799
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Death Notice

SHEPHERD, Jennifer Anne:
Slipped away in her sleep, with Eddie by her side, on July 2, 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Eddie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Edd and Karen, Aaron and Kristen. Loved Grandma of Andrew and Hannah, Liam and Heidi. Coach of Junior Rugby and the first woman on the West Coast Junior Advisory Board. Life member of the Westland Motor Cycle Club. Past West Coast Indoor Bowls Rep. A service for Jennifer will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 10.30am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga 0144, Whangarei, would be appreciated. All communications to the "Shepherd Family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.