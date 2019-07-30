O'BRIEN, Jennifer Anne
(Annie) (nee Dearsley):
Aged 82 years. Beloved eldest daughter of Archie and Eileen Dearsley, and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Mike (deceased) and Judy, Peter and Pauline, David and Toni, Sue and Francis Sullivan, Tim and Joanne, and loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Annie died peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital in the very loving care of all the staff. The Funeral Service for Annie will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.30pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019