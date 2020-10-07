MABLY, Jennifer Mary:

Passed away peacefully with her niece by her side at the Oaks Resthome (formerly from Maples Lifecare) on Monday October 5, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved daughter of the late Clarice and Leslie W P Mably, loved sister of the late David W P Mably, loved sister-in-law of the late Valerie Mably, much loved aunty of Sharon and Alastair Wood and Kathryn Heath, loved great-aunty of James and Zoe Wood and Kieran Heath. Great-great-aunty of Jackson, Sadie, Bella, Damon and Chayton. An Interment will be held on Friday, October 9 at Ruru Lawn Cemetery at 2.00pm, Block 45. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jennifer Mably, 18 Westview Crescent, West Melton, Christchurch 7618. Donations to the Cat Protection League would be much appreciated in lieu of flowers. We would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Rest Home and Maples Lifecare for all their support and care of Jennifer.





