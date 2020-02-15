Jennifer GILES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer GILES.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

GILES, Jennifer Margaret
(nee Schist):
On February 12, 2020, peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home, aged 79 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathy and Brad, and Roger and Philippa. Cherished grandma and "Jennymum" of Nathan, Amy, Emma, Will, and Sarah. Special great-grandma and "Jennymum" of Arlo, Odin, Ivy, and Colton. Loved sister of David (deceased), Lyn (deceased), Marie, Brian, and Janet. Many thanks to the staff of Addington Gardens Rest Home for their love and care of Jenny. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jenny Giles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Jenny will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 57 Bealey Street, Hokitika, February 22, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.