GILES, Jennifer Margaret
(nee Schist):
On February 12, 2020, peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home, aged 79 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cathy and Brad, and Roger and Philippa. Cherished grandma and "Jennymum" of Nathan, Amy, Emma, Will, and Sarah. Special great-grandma and "Jennymum" of Arlo, Odin, Ivy, and Colton. Loved sister of David (deceased), Lyn (deceased), Marie, Brian, and Janet. Many thanks to the staff of Addington Gardens Rest Home for their love and care of Jenny. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jenny Giles, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Jenny will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 57 Bealey Street, Hokitika, February 22, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020