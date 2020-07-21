GILCHRIST,
Jennifer Beatrice (Jen)
(formerly Heuff and Parker):
Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, July 18, 2020, peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home, Paraparaumu. Aged 80 years. Much loved mother of Merrin, Gerald and Steve, and Nana Jen of Abby, Scott, Jess, Cory, Hannah, Jayda and Ella. Beloved partner and friend of Audrey. Loved friend of many. A service to celebrate Jen's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm, on Friday, July 24, and thereafter at Kapiti Crematorium. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
