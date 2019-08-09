FIELD,
Jennifer Frances (Jenny):
(late of Clarence). After a courageous battle with cancer, on August 8, 2019, aged 80. Dearly beloved wife of Kelvin for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paula, Michelle, and Peter and Denise. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages to the Field family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, August 13, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019