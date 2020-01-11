DUNNE, Jennifer (Jenny)
(nee Blazey):
On January 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Mel Dunne, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Grant, Belinda and Roger, Tracey and Mark, and Kelly and Regan. Treasured grandma of Robert, Jane, Sam, Jack, Harry, Finn, Luca, and Archie, and loved great-grandma of Max, Isaac, and Evie. Messages to the Dunne family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. The celebration of Jenny's life will be a private family service.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020