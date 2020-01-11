Jennifer DUNNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer DUNNE.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

DUNNE, Jennifer (Jenny)
(nee Blazey):
On January 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Mel Dunne, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Grant, Belinda and Roger, Tracey and Mark, and Kelly and Regan. Treasured grandma of Robert, Jane, Sam, Jack, Harry, Finn, Luca, and Archie, and loved great-grandma of Max, Isaac, and Evie. Messages to the Dunne family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. The celebration of Jenny's life will be a private family service.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.