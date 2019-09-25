Jennifer DUNCAN

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Village. Much loved wife of the late Wayne; cherished elder sister to Sue, Bill and Tim, and beloved mum to Richard and Jo, Kirsty and Alan, Mike and Sue, Neil and Kathryn, Stu and Sue. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please don't send any flowers, but condolence messages can be sent to either [email protected] or to Flat 98, 95 Grants Road, Papanui. A Funeral Service for Jenny will be held at The Palmer Chapel, corner Wilmot Street and Harewood Road, on Friday, September 27, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019
