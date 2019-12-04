Jennifer CRISP

logoCRISP, Jennifer Mary:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at The Oaks Retirement Village; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mother of Victor, Lawrence and Antony. Loved Grandma of Jennifer, Daniel and Natasha. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Oaks for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow, (Thursday), at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019
