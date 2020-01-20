CAMPBELL,
Jennifer Irene (Jenny):
Peacefully, at Nurse Maude Hospice, on January 16, 2020, in her 69th year. Loved partner of Brent. Loved mother of Michelle, Jason, and Aaron. Grandma of Sage (Meran), and Matilda. Sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Messages to the Campbell Family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Jenny's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, January 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020