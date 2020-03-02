Jennifer ANDERSON

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Christ the King Church
90 Greers Road
Burnside
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Jennifer Mary (Jenny):
On February 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald ("Ger"). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bernard, Maria and John Musster, Julia and Barry, Greg and Jan, Peter and Michelle, Jane and family, Cath and Jim McKeever, and Paul and Keiran. A much loved Grandma of Hugh, Rose, and Lizzie; Bridie, Christy and Krissy; Albi, and Lilly; Louis, and Genevieve; Reme, Thurza, Abbegail, and Josephine; Leo and Anna, and Great-grandmother of Neo Timothy. Loved eldest sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Robyn Wills. Loved sister-in-law of Ann and the late Peter Sheehan, the late Mary and John Mullins, and the late Frances and Ron De Goldi. Messages to the Anderson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Thanks to her loving friends and carers for their support. A Requiem Mass for Jennifer will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, March 6, at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. Rosary at the Church on Thursday, at 7.00pm.

Published in The Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
