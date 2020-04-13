ROBSON, Jennie:

On Thursday, April 9, 2020. In her 89th year. (Originally from Sunderland, England). Beloved wife and best friend of Tom for 67 years, loved mother of Stephen, Carol, and Thomas, and loved mother-in-law. Awesome Nana to her 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

At peace and rest.

Special friend to Rona, Jim, and Iris. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and district nurses of Buller Hospital for their care and kindness given to Jen while in their caring hands. Messages to 124 Brougham Street, Westport 7825. A private funeral has been held. A Celebration of Jen's life will be held when the bubbles are burst, at a later date.

