Jenifer RUSSELL

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
AvonPark Chapel,
corner Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood
RUSSELL,
Jenifer Mary (nee Senior):
Suddenly, in Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Monday, February 10, 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Don and Christine, Angela and the late Rob, and Christopher and Dena, loved Grandma Jenny of Daniell, Demme, Deanna, Donavan, and Dylan; Hunter, and Grace; and Levi, and great-grandma of Ruby, Kaia, Briana, and Carson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jenifer Russell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Jenifer's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, February 14, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020
