VISSER, Jelte Hermannus:
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Antonette (Tonny), loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Helene, Frank and Celia, Martin and Fiona, Peter and Amy, Antonette and Grant, and Michelle and Morris. Loved Opa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Garden flowers only please. Messages to the Visser Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Jelte will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, on Saturday, July 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 18 to July 19, 2019