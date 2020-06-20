SMITH,
Jeffrey Warren (Jeff):
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Ivan for 54 years. Much loved son of the late Frank and Mabel Smith. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Len (deceased) and Alison, the late Brian and Joyce, and Maureen (deceased). A treasured Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages for the Family of the late Jeff Smith may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"Jeff you will always be loved"
A Service to say Farewell to Jeff will be held in the AvonPark Chapel cnr Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020