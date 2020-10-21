Jeffrey SCOTT

Guest Book
  • "To Nicola, Chris & Sam, So sorry for your loss of..."
    - Lynda Wilson
  • "Nic and family, you have lost a good man. Our thoughts and..."
  • "A much loved and admired son in law."
    - Joan&Dave Keene
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Academy Funeral Chapel
65 Main South Road
Upper Riccarton
View Map
Death Notice

SCOTT, Jeffrey John (Jeff):
On October 19, 2020, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side; aged 59 years. A much loved and loving husband of Nicola and the best Dad to Chris and Cam and their respective partners, Kelsey and Yumi.
"Always in our hearts".
Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to the Scott family, c/o PO Box 111-01 Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, October 24, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.