SANDS, Jeffrey John:
Passed away in Taupo after a brief illness, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in his 74th year. Cherished husband of Vivienne, brother-in-law of Graham and John, and sadly missed by members of the Dalziel, Kynaston, Wilson and Leslie families. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held at Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday, August 10, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2020