Jeffrey Robert (Jeff):

02.03.1956 - 05.10.2020

Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Brett and Fiona, Mark and Samantha, and Lisa and Jesse. Proud Grandad of Lily, Jack, Ruby, Alex, and Kendall. Jeff will be sadly missed by his many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages for the Family of the Late Jeff Paterson may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.

"Missed so much by us all"

A Celebration of Jeff's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Friday, October 9, at 2.00pm.







