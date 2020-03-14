O'BRIEN, Jeffrey Ross:
(ex RNZAF, Service No. 437412, WW2). On March 8, 2020, aged 94 years, peacefully at Wesley Care Christchurch, pre-deceased by his dearly loved wife Enid, left to mourn his loss and to keep his memory alive are his son Geoff, daughters Gene and Dianne, and all their families.
He lived his life for those he loved and those he loved remember.
A very special thanks to Ross' GP and all the staff at Wesley Care for their genuine care and concern for his well being over many years. Messages c/- the O'Brien family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private function has been held to celebrate Ross' life.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020