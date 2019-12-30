MULRANEY,
Jeffrey Alexander: JP
On December 24, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved son of the late Alex and Jean Mulraney and brother of the late Philip Mulraney. Many thanks to the Medical Staff at the Christchurch CCU. Messages may be sent to the Jeffrey Mulraney Estate, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the National Heart Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 535, Nelson 7040. A celebration of Jeffrey's life will held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 1.00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
" Teacher, musician, bandsman and valued friend of many – young and old"
