LANGLEY, Jeffrey Patrick:
Slipped away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020, after a brave and courageous fight. Jeff leaves his best friend and wife Sarah and their children Patrick, Thomas, and Juliette to the love and support of their extended family and friends. Much loved son of Pat and Judy (Nelson) and son-in-law of Owen and Elizabeth Kimberley. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Natasha, Ali and Phil, Penny. Brother-in-law of Lawrence and Elizabeth, Anne and Wayne, Helen and Rich, and Rob. Fun and witty Uncle to Aidan, Matthew, Sarah, Grace, Rebecca, Rose and Henry. His distinguished career at MFAT will be long remembered. Jeff passed gracefully, surrounded by love, tears and laughter, in a scene he would have described as pulchritudinous (likely on a triple word score). Loving, loyal and razor-sharp, he will be greatly missed. Swim like the wind Jeff. We love you very much. A private service will be held on Friday, August 28, at 10.00am, with live streaming options available. Please contact Gee & Hickton for the webstreaming link.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020