JONES, Jeffrey:
On October 28, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 62 years, loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Joanne, Jenny, Graeme and Martina, beloved granddad of Rebecca, Kym, and Mark; Sam, Kelly, and Luke; and Jordan, great-granddad of Kruze, Lincoln, Ashleigh, Jayden, Ryder, Indy, Aria, Madeleine, and Airlie, loved brother of Roy, Phil, and the late Betty, will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jeffrey Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hornby Stroke Club, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Jeffrey will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, November 1, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 30, 2019