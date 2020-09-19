Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Memorial service 2:00 p.m. The Christchurch City Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre cnr Salisbury and Colombo Sts View Map Death Notice



HILL, Jeffrey Thomas (Jeff):

On September 16, 2020, unexpectedly after a brief illness, aged 61 years. Much loved husband of Katrina, and devoted dad of Joletta and Johno, Stephanie and Tim, and Chloe and David. Dearly loved grandpa of Brooke and Olive; and Riley and Eva. Loved son of Doris and Tom, and loved brother of Fendall, and Karen, and loved by Cliff, and Liz, and all his extended family. We give thanks for Jeff's generosity for his service to the Community and music. Messages to the family of Jeff Hill, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army Aranui Corps would be appreciated and may be made using the following BNZ bank account 02-0863-0004592-00 Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Jeff will be held on Friday, October 16, at The Christchurch City Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre, cnr Salisbury and Colombo Sts, commencing at 2.00pm. Covid restrictions may still apply, please check the Press on October 14, 2020, for information.







Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020

