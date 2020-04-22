GRANT, Jeffrey David
(Jeff, J3):
18.11.1959 – 19.4.2020
Suddenly, and peacefully, in his sleep at his home in Ipswich, Queensland. Loving husband of Nena, and adored and loving Dad of our angel, the late Cameron. Much loved and loving son of Patsy and the late George, and forever loved brother of Kevin and Felicity, Trevor and Yvonne, Ian, Sharon, Claire, Jill and Gordon, Russell and Sue, Tracey and Eric, and the late Bill. Treasured and loving Uncle of Mitchell, Rachel and Hank, Reuben and Emma, Joseph, Sarah, Tamara and Ryan, Kate, Sam, Russelyn and Rich, and Emma, and Great-Uncle of Milly, Juno, Kailey, Ivy, Frankie, Aidan and Fergus and 'baby Newman'. A much-loved nephew, cousin and friend to many. Jeff - we love you and miss you, you will always be with us. Time now for you to be with Dad, Bill and your beautiful boy Cam.
Go well with our
love and hugs.
A private cremation has been held. Messages c/- Grant Family, [email protected] or 29a Yellowstone Crescent, Burwood. Christchurch 8083.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020